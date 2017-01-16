Beyond Armed Forces Remembrance Day Ceremonies

January 15 of every year is a date set aside to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Yesterday, Nigeria observed the day as another memorial of her fallen members of the Armed Forces and War Veterans.

The high point of the ceremony is the wreath laying at the National Arcade, Abuja. The event, also known as the Armed Forces Day, was formerly celebrated on November 11 (then referred to as 11-11 or Poppy Day) to coincide with the World War II veterans Remembrance Day in the British Commonwealth of Nations. The celebration date was later changed to January 15 to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War on January 15, 1970.

Ahead of yesterday’s celebration, Abuja wore a festive look as men of different arms of the military engaged in rehearsal activities. As a security precaution, especially against insurgents and terrorists, the Defence Headquarters cordoned off the Federal Secretarial Road, through Eagle Square from January 11-15, 2017.

The wreath laying ceremony was another reminder of the reality of on-going war against insurgents in the country in which some members of the Armed Forces have paid the supreme price in defense of Nigeria and Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari made reference to this as he lauded the Nigerian military for extensively curbing the menace of terrorism in the country as well as their outstanding performance in the peace-keeping mission in Liberia. At the 2016 celebration, he had appealed to all Nigerians to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and the gallant troops fighting to secure the country in the North East and other troubled areas, through their generous supports.

The President is right in this regard. Beyond the usual ceremony of wreath-laying and religious services of the annual Armed Forces Day, Nigerians and governments at all levels owe it a duty to show sufficient appreciation of the courage and gallantry of the men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces for the sacrifices they make in putting their lives on the line in defence of the country. Efforts should be made to cater for their welfare by ensuring prompt payment of their salaries and allowances. Those who distinguish themselves in service to their fatherland should be immortalised to encourage others.

Same treatment should apply to men of the Nigerian Legion who are survivors of past wars. They deserve decent living conditions and should not be left to die in penury. We urge the Federal Government to promptly pay the veterans their outstanding pension and other entitlements . These ex-service men and families of our fallen heroes deserve more than this yearly ceremonial platitudes; they need life-touching and fortune-transforming gestures of appreciation. We call on relevant authorities in the country to look into the condition of these men who sacrificed so much in their service of protecting the country.

