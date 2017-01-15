Beyond The Zongo Development Fund: What To Do About The Zongos – GhanaWeb
Beyond The Zongo Development Fund: What To Do About The Zongos
For the first time in the history of Ghana, the government has appointed a Minister of State responsible for the development of the various Zongo communities in Ghana. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa …
