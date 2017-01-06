Bi-Courtney denies mass exit of MMA2 vendors due to recession

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II (MMA2), Lagos, has denied that its vendors are exiting the complex due to the effects of an economy in recession.

Management of the terminal said while few of its vendors might have left, their spaces and more have lately been occupied as the terminal till date maintains over 85 per cent occupancy rate.

Spokesperson of the BASL, Steve Omolale, in reaction to a report, said there was no denying the fact that the impact of the current recession has been evident in the closure of businesses in practically all sectors of the economy including the aviation industry.

But in spite of this, Omolale said the management of BASL had been able to carve a niche for itself by consistently maintaining best practices, both in terms of passenger facilitation and provision of all necessary support to keep businesses in the terminal open.

He said new businesses will always come and go, MMA2 would not be an exception.

Omolale added: “In fact, we make bold to reaffirm the commitment of management of the MMA2 terminal towards continuously making the terminal a destination of choice. We also assist our vendors in mitigating the impact of the recession in various ways in order for the flying public to have a variety of choices and a pleasant experience while passing through the terminal.

“It should also be noted that the available spaces for businesses at the MMA2 terminal continue to be in high demand from various customers due to the strategic location advantage. This is why more than 85 per cent of the available space is presently occupied.”

He said further that BASL is presently working with a multinational company to provide a new experience in the Food Court, which will be unveiled early in 2017. The plan is part of the efforts of the management to revamp the entire Food Court axis of the terminal to make it more appealing and comfortable for esteemed guests.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

