Bi-Courtney Refutes Report On Effect Of Recession On Business

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) under a concession agreement has refuted media reports in some national dailies that concessionaires are fleeing the MMA2 terminal due to recession.

BASL in a statement made available to journalists, titled: “Re: Concessionaires close shops at MMA2 over recession” and signed by Steve Omolale stated that the available spaces for businesses at the MMA2 terminal continue to be in high demand from various customers due to the strategic location advantage.

According to the statement, BASL, therefore, maintained that this is why more than 85 per cent of the available space is presently occupied.

“Businesses currently operating at the terminal include a shopping mall and many top brands in various sectors such as financial institutions, retailers, and food vendors”, BASL noted. .

In addition, BASL stated that it is presently working with a multinational company to provide a new experience in the Food Court which will be unveiled early in 2017.

The plan, the concessionaire said is part of the efforts of the management to revamp the entire Food Court axis of the Terminal to make it more appealing and comfortable for our esteemed guests.

Refuting the report, BASL added “We therefore advise members of the public to disregard the said report as it is in no way a true reflection of the good work and progress being made at mma2 even in the face of the current economic realities in the country.

“The motive for writing such a report, at this time when the nation’s economy is clearly in recession with the attendant challenges, remains largely unknown as the writer even made no attempt to obtain an official clarification from BASL management,” it stated.

BASL further emphasised that “suffice it to say that the impact of the current recession has been evident in the closure of businesses in practically all sectors of the economy including the aviation industry. In spite of this, the fact remains that the management of BASL has been able to carve a niche for itself by consistently maintaining best practices, both in terms of passenger facilitation and provision of all necessary support to keep businesses in the terminal open.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

