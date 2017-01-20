Biafra: 11 Reported Dead As IPOB Rally For Trump Turns Violent

There are strong indications that the solidarity rally organised by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have turned violent in Port Harcourt on Friday with over 11 persons reported to have been shot dead by security operatives.

Daily Sun quoted an unconfirmed report as saying that a combined team of the Nigerian Police and Army allegedly shot unarmed protesters celebrating the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

In the report, the media and publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, was quoted to have said that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot dead by security operatives.

“They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds”, he claimed in the statement,” he said.

It was gathered that the attack was carried out by the police, the Army and the Department of State Services.

Also confirming the attack, The Punch reports that “the IPOB members were said to have been attacked in Okporo around Artillery axis of Port Harcourt, as they planned to march towards Mile One through Aba Road in the Rivers State capital.”

A security source, who confirmed the incident, explained that some of the advancing members of IPOB, who were carrying and waving Biafra, American and Russian flags refused to stop when they were asked to do so.

More to be added as the story develops…

