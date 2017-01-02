Biafra: Buhari is a killer by profession – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a professional killer. IPOB made the remark in a New Year message signed by its spokespersons, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya. The separatist group commended “Biafrans all over the globe” for remaining “steadfast, peaceful, law-abiding and non-violent in their quest to […]
Biafra: Buhari is a killer by profession – IPOB
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG