Biafra: Cleric warns against continued detention of Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA —The Bishop of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a. By-fire-by-fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Most Rev. Abraham Chris Udeh has faulted the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, saying he had a revelation that God is angry about that.

He said he did not see anything wrong in Kanu fighting for his freedom and that of his people, who are agitating for the restoration of Biafran nation.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, yesterday, Bishop Udeh wondered why the prosecutors are devilishly incarcerating Kanu and at the same time, clamping down on peaceful demonstrators who are agitating for Biafra, killing and subjecting them to all manner of inhuman treatment.

He expressed concern that some federal troops even stormed hospitals where the injured IPOB members were receiving attention and whisked them away, killing some and doing whatever they liked to others.

According to him, “what has Kanu done to warrant hounding him into prisons custody for over a year now. Is it because he is merely fighting for his his freedom and that of his people”? Biafra should have been restored by now in accordance with the world history record which showed how some other countries were granted a republic without spilling as much blood as has been spilled in the Biafra agitation”.

He therefore appealed to Russia President, Vladmir Putin to intervene and ensure that Kanu is released from the prison custody and at the same time stop further clamp down on peaceful agitators.

On the present economic recession in the country, he blamed President Muhammadu Buhari who he described as a religious fundamentalist, for throwing away democratic principles and running a military type of administration which is an impeachable offence.

The post Biafra: Cleric warns against continued detention of Kanu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

