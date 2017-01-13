Biafra: Court to rule on quashing charges against Nnamdi Kanu February 10
A Federal High Court in Abuja will on February 10 rule on a motion by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the charge against him. After listening to arguments for and against the motion on Thursday, Justice Binta Nyako chose the date for final verdict. Kanu and […]
Biafra: Court to rule on quashing charges against Nnamdi Kanu February 10
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG