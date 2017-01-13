Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Court to rule on quashing charges against Nnamdi Kanu February 10

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

A Federal High Court in Abuja will on February 10 rule on a motion by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the charge against him. After listening to arguments for and against the motion on Thursday, Justice Binta Nyako chose the date for final verdict. Kanu and […]

