Biafra: DSS coaching Ghanian, Cameroonian witnesses Buhari imported to testify against Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari look

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that witnesses President Muhammadu Buhari imported from Ghana and Cameroon to testify against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu are currently undergoing “intense coaching” at a facility belonging to the Department of State Services, DSS. The separatist group said a “secret detention center” is used by the DSS to […]

