Biafra: DSS, Police Join IPOB – Trump Solidarity Rally (Photos)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

BIAFRA – IPOB – Trump Rally Photos. The unexpected happened this morning in Rivers State as Officers of the Department of State Services were seen Cheering the Pro-Biafra Group, IPOB during their Donald Trump Solidarity Rally. See Photos. ALSO READ: See News That Made Headline in Nigerian Newspapers Today

