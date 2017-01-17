Biafra: God is angry over Nnamdi Kanu’s detention – Bishop Umeh
The Bishop of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Nnewi, Anambra State, Most Rev. Abraham Chris Udeh has warned that God is angry over the continuous incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Speaking with reporters on Monday, the clergy man stressed that there was nothing wrong in Kanu […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
