Biafra: Igbo leaders not committed to struggle – Nnamdi Kanu’s father

Father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, has berated Igbo leaders for not committing themselves to the struggle for Biafra. Recall that Kanu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2015 in Lagos and has been incarcerated […]