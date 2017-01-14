Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Igbo leaders not committed to struggle – Nnamdi Kanu’s father

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

images (2)

Father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, has berated Igbo leaders for not committing themselves to the struggle for Biafra. Recall that Kanu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2015 in Lagos and has been incarcerated […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Biafra: Igbo leaders not committed to struggle – Nnamdi Kanu’s father

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.