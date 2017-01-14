Biafra: Igbo leaders not committed to struggle – Nnamdi Kanu’s father
Father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, has berated Igbo leaders for not committing themselves to the struggle for Biafra. Recall that Kanu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2015 in Lagos and has been incarcerated […]
Biafra: Igbo leaders not committed to struggle – Nnamdi Kanu’s father
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG