Biafra: I’m a freedom fighter, not a felon, Kanu tells court

DETAINED leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of committing treasonable felony against Nigeria. Kanu made reference to the December 31,1983 military coup that led to the installation of Buhari as Head of State, while praying the trial Justice, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court […]

The post Biafra: I’m a freedom fighter, not a felon, Kanu tells court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

