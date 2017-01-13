Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: I’m a freedom fighter, not a felon, Kanu tells court

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News

DETAINED leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of committing treasonable felony against Nigeria. Kanu made reference to the December 31,1983 military coup that led to the installation of Buhari as Head of State, while praying the trial Justice, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court […]

