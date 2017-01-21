Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: IPOB condemns killing over Trump’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday condemned the killing of Biafra agitators who were having solidarity peaceful demonstration in honour of the US president, Donald Trump. The organisation in a terse statement signed by Emma Powerful, IPOB media and publicity secretary, described the killing as barbaric and inhuman because the people killed and […]

