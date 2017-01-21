Biafra: IPOB condemns killing over Trump’s inauguration

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday condemned the killing of Biafra agitators who were having solidarity peaceful demonstration in honour of the US president, Donald Trump. The organisation in a terse statement signed by Emma Powerful, IPOB media and publicity secretary, described the killing as barbaric and inhuman because the people killed and […]

The post Biafra: IPOB condemns killing over Trump’s inauguration appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

