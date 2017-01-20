Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: IPOB Holds Trump Support Rally (Photos, Videos)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BIAFRA – TRUMP Support Rally Photos. In support of American 45th President-elect, Donald Trump  Pro-Biafra group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) holds a solidarity rally in Parts of South Eastern Nigeria today ahead of Trump inauguration. See Exclusive Photos and Videos Here. Rally Photos Taken From Aba, Abia State and Portharcourt Rivers State. ALSO SEE: DSS, Police Officers Join IPOB – Trump Rally . . . .More Photos Shortly. ***Please Keep Refreshing Page*** See Videos Below: https://www.facebook.com/uwem.udowo/videos/1374335682597832/

The post Biafra: IPOB Holds Trump Support Rally (Photos, Videos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.