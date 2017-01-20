Biafra: IPOB Holds Trump Support Rally (Photos, Videos)

BIAFRA – TRUMP Support Rally Photos. In support of American 45th President-elect, Donald Trump Pro-Biafra group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) holds a solidarity rally in Parts of South Eastern Nigeria today ahead of Trump inauguration. See Exclusive Photos and Videos Here. Rally Photos Taken From Aba, Abia State and Portharcourt Rivers State. ALSO SEE: DSS, Police Officers Join IPOB – Trump Rally . . . .More Photos Shortly. ***Please Keep Refreshing Page*** See Videos Below: https://www.facebook.com/uwem.udowo/videos/1374335682597832/

