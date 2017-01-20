Biafra: IPOB in solidarity rally in suport of Trump [PHOTOS]
Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have taken to the streets Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to show their support for US President-elect, Donald Trump, who is billed to be sworn in as the 45th president of the country today. See photos below…
