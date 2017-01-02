Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum
Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has decided to organise a referendum for the liberation of Biafrans from Nigeria. The organisation in a statement made available to newsmen, signed by the director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said the referendum would be a peaceful one and would be held in all Biafraland. According […]
The post Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG