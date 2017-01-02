Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has decided to organise a referendum for the liberation of Biafrans from Nigeria. The organisation in a statement made available to newsmen, signed by the director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said the referendum would be a peaceful one and would be held in all Biafraland. According […]

The post Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

