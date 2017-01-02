Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has decided to organise a referendum for the liberation of Biafrans from Nigeria. The organisation in a statement made available to newsmen, signed by the director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said the referendum would be a peaceful one and would be held in all Biafraland. According […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Biafra: IPOB mulls referendum appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.