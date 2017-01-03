Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a sovereignty referendum in its bid to actualising Biafra, The Sun reports. IPOB said in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it does not require the permission of the Federal Government to seek its “natural freedom”. The statement said, “IPOB leadership invites […]
