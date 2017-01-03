Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a sovereignty referendum in its bid to actualising Biafra, The Sun reports. IPOB said in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it does not require the permission of the Federal Government to seek its “natural freedom”. The statement said, “IPOB leadership invites […]

