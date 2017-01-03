Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a sovereignty referendum in its bid to actualising Biafra, The Sun reports. IPOB said in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it does not require the permission of the Federal Government to seek its “natural freedom”. The statement said, “IPOB leadership invites […]

This post Biafra: IPOB to hold referendum appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

