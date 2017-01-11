Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster, I will testify against him openly – Uwazuruike
The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has called the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu a “fraudster”, who is not genuinely interested in the Biafran struggle. Uwazuruike said this in Owerri, Imo State, while responding to rumours that the federal government wants him […]
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster, I will testify against him openly – Uwazuruike
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG