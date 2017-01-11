Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster, I will testify against him openly – Uwazuruike

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nnamdi-kanu

The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has called the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu a “fraudster”, who is not genuinely interested in the Biafran struggle. Uwazuruike said this in Owerri, Imo State, while responding to rumours that the federal government wants him […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster, I will testify against him openly – Uwazuruike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.