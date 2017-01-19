Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Ohanaeze President, Nwodo backs IPOB, MASSOB, blasts Buhari

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The new President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on Thursday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over what he termed abysmal representation of Ndigbo in the current Federal Government. Nwodo, who delivered his inaugural press briefing at the Ohanaeze secretariat in Enugu said the on-going agitations for Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra, […]

