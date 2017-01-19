Biafra: Ohanaeze President, Nwodo backs IPOB, MASSOB, blasts Buhari
The new President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on Thursday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over what he termed abysmal representation of Ndigbo in the current Federal Government. Nwodo, who delivered his inaugural press briefing at the Ohanaeze secretariat in Enugu said the on-going agitations for Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
