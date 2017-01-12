Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Provide evidence Nnamdi Kanu as a fraudster in four days – IPOB dares Uwazuruike

IPOB dares Uwazuruike

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has challenged the founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Raph Uwazurike to provide evidence backing his claim that its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu was a fraudster in four days or it will expose his evil deeds. Recall that Uwazuruike, who also […]

