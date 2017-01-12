Biafra: Security operatives prevent journalists from witnessing Nnamdi Kanu’s trial
Mr. Kanu, and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are facing trial for alleged treasonable felony.
