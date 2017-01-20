Biafra-Trump Rally: Soldiers Allegedly Shoot Protesters (Video)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Trump Rally: Army Allegedly Shoots Pro-Biafra Protesters. IN PORTHAROURT, Security operatives have allegedly opened Fire on Peaceful Biafra Protesters during the Biafra-Trump Solidarity Rally Today in South Eastern Nigeria. See Graphic Photos and Videos below: IPOB-TRUMP SOLIDARITY INAUGURATION HAS TURN TO BLOOD AS NIGERIAN DSS POLICE ARMY CONTINUE IN KILLINGS OF OUR PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/aOBKdrybrC — Bass Biafra (@Bassbiafra) January 20, 2017 ALSO READ: SEE All the Live Photos From IPOB-Trump Rally in South Eastern Nigeria Today According To Otimes TV, About seven members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have being reportedly gunned down by the Nigerian military and about 200 more missing. The video below shows the bullet wound sustained by one of the members of the group. See Videos Below:

