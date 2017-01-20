Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: US invited us to witness Trump’s inauguration – IPOB

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

trump ipob4

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday claimed they were given an invitation by the inauguration committee of President Donald Trump to witness his swearing in as the 45th President of the United States of America. The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Officer, Emma Powerful said the VIP slot […]

