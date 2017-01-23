Biafra: Uwazuruike no longer relevant in struggle – MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Monday, accused its former leader, Ralph Uwazuruike of sabotaging the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra. MASSOB made the claim while urging other secessionist groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to stop drawing attention to Uwazuruike. This was in reaction […]
Biafra: Uwazuruike no longer relevant in struggle – MASSOB
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG