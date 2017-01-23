Biafra: Uwazuruike no longer relevant in struggle – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Monday, accused its former leader, Ralph Uwazuruike of sabotaging the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra. MASSOB made the claim while urging other secessionist groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to stop drawing attention to Uwazuruike. This was in reaction […]