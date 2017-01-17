Biafra: Uwazuruike working for Hausa-Fulani ‘jihadists’ to betray our struggle – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has again lambasted founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Raphael Uwazuruike, for allegedly working with Hausa Fulani Islamic ‘Jihadists’ to betray the struggle for restoration of a Biafra. MASSOB made the allegation, following the expiration of the four-day ultimatum given […]