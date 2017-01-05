Biafra: We will attack Nigeria if Nnamdi Kanu is not released within one month – Igbo group
Biafra National Guard, BNG, has issued a one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and other pro – Biafra agitators in detention. BNG warned that failure to release Kanu and others will result in an offensive attack against the government. This was contained in […]
Biafra: We will attack Nigeria if Nnamdi Kanu is not released within one month – Igbo group
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG