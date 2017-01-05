Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: We will attack Nigeria if Nnamdi Kanu is not released within one month – Igbo group

Biafra National Guard, BNG, has issued a one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and other pro – Biafra agitators in detention. BNG warned that failure to release Kanu and others will result in an offensive attack against the government. This was contained in […]

