Biden Awarded Highest US Civilian Honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama

President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden by awarding him the highest US civilian honour – the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

An overwhelmed Mr Biden cried as Obama bestowed the medal around his neck, branding him ‘the finest vice president we have ever seen.’

The award was delivered yesterday during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House.

It came as both men prepare to leave office when President-elect, Donald Trump, is inaugurated on January 20.

During Obama’s speech, in which he announced ‘the highest civil honor would be awarded to his right-hand-man for eight years’, Biden turned away from the cameras to wipe away his tears.

He revealed he had no idea that the award was coming, and insisted he didn’t deserve it.

Biden said: ‘I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country.

‘I had no idea it [the award] was coming.’

Twitter users claimed that they were ‘crying’ when Obama added that the internet would have one last chance to mock the pair’s ‘bromance’.

And they did exactly that.

One person said: ‘I cried. I cried real tears, This bromance between Obama and Joe Biden is made in heaven.’

Another said: ‘Obama and Biden’s #bromance is everyone’s #relationshipgoals.’

It was the only time Obama has presented the medal ‘with distinction’.

