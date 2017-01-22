Big Brother Naija Kicks Off Tonight!
Tonight, the most anticipated reality show, Big Brother Naija reality TV show, will hit the TV screens on DStv.
Viewers across the country and beyond are in for a swell time as TV screens will heat up as the doors to the Big Brother Naija house are swung open.
The show will be screened live 24/7 on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29 from Sunday, 22 January at 7pm (WAT). For eleven weeks, starting tonight, we will be witnessing live drama, exciting action, rib-cracking comedy and perhaps a few tears
as twelve total strangers get to live together in one house, with only one emerging winner of the grand prize of 25 million naira and a brand new Kia Sorento.
There will be live eviction shows as well as the best of the live daily and weekly highlights shown on Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic World. Don’t miss a minute of the action, make sure your subscription to any of the DStv packages or GOtv Plus is up to date.
Big Brother Naija is sponsored by PayPorte, your preferred online retail store.
For more information, please visit www.dstv.com, www.gotvafrica.com or www.africamagic.tv. Follow the conversation on Instagram at @BigBrotherNaija2017 and all social media pages of DStv, GOtv and AfricaMagic
