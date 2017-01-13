Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija premieres on GOtv after decade-long hiatus – TheCable

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Big Brother Naija premieres on GOtv after decade-long hiatus
TheCable
For the first time, GOtv subscribers will have the opportunity to watch Big Brother Naija as the reality show returns ten years after it last aired. The show will kick off on January 22 and will air on GOtv Channel 29, a channel dedicated solely to the
Big Brother Naija debuts on GOtvPremium Times
No Place To Hide as The Most Anticipated Reality Show Big Brother Naija begins on January 22ndBella Naija

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.