Big Brother Naija premieres on GOtv after decade-long hiatus – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Big Brother Naija premieres on GOtv after decade-long hiatus
TheCable
For the first time, GOtv subscribers will have the opportunity to watch Big Brother Naija as the reality show returns ten years after it last aired. The show will kick off on January 22 and will air on GOtv Channel 29, a channel dedicated solely to the …
Big Brother Naija debuts on GOtv
No Place To Hide as The Most Anticipated Reality Show Big Brother Naija begins on January 22nd
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG