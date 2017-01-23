Big Brother Naija re-launched with 12 contestants

The reality TV series Big Brother Nigeria, was on Sunday re-launched as “Big Brother Naija” with 12 contestants also known as “housemates”, after 10 years of holding its first edition. Award-winning Nigerian singers Yemi Alade, Flavour and ‘K9’ performed live during the launch. The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a former housemate who introduced…

