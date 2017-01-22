Big Brother Naija Starts TONIGHT & BellaNaija has got the Exclusive Scoop! #BBNaija
Hold up! Yes, the most eagerly anticipated reality TV show in years is hitting our TV screens tonight. Big Brother Naija will begin with a grand reveal of the housemates tonight at 7pm (WAT) simulcast on DStv channel 198 (Ghana 129) and GOtv Nigeria channel 29. What scoop do we have? Well, you know the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG