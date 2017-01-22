What GOtv subscribers should expect on Big Brother Naija – The Nation Newspaper
What GOtv subscribers should expect on Big Brother Naija
GOtv subscribers will, for the first time, be part of the exciting times on the hit reality show, Big Brother Naija. The show, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is making a return after a decade and will be aired on GOtv Plus channel 29 from today …
