Big Brother Nigeria, starts this Sunday, ex- housemate named as host

By Daniels Ekugo MultiChoice Nigeria has announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as host for Big Brother Naija reality TV show. The former housemate in Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 will make a re-appearance at the reality show’s revival but this time as the host. The lawyer turned media personality with his infectious laugh and charismatic persona will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

