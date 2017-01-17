Big Catch: 3 armed robbers killed, 13 others arrested

The Kaduna State police Command has arrested 13 armed robbery suspects and killed three others.

The Kaduna State Police Command has killed three armed robbers and arrested thirteen armed robbery suspects on Monday, January 16, 2017, in its commitment to rid the state of criminals.

The revelation was made while the Kaduna Police Commissioner, Mr Agyole Abe, spoke with journalists at the Police Headquarters, adding that the suspected armed robbers were responsible for terrorising Kaduna – Abuja highway, Daily Post reports.

Abe also revealed that dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

He explained, ”The Command recorded a huge feat in crime prevention by our men on patrol based on credible information, we intercepted some armed bandits at Jere, at a particular bush on their way to carry out their nefarious activities.”

He added, “We engaged them in a gunbattle and in the process four of the armed bandits were shot, three died and one, who sustained serious bullet injuries was arrested alive.

“Their magazines and also a military camouflage uniform in which they used for robbery and kidnapping were recovered.

“We arrested some suspects involved intercity crimes especially breaking into supermarkets and steal goods worth millions of Naira.

“They are a group of young men who specialises in operating in Kaduna, Abuja, Makurdi and other States. We recovered clothes and other Items worth millions from them.

“We have also a one man syndicate, who parades himself as a police officer and in the process he goes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

”We also arrested some suspects with AK47 during our stop and search at Birnin Gwari and upon interrogation, they confessed to series of armed robbery operations.

”We try to rid the city of miscreants. I told you that one of the crimes that are becoming worrisome is this issue of young boys carrying knives and stabbing themselves, this is done with the aid of influence of drugs.

“We raided areas where they are selling these items and we were able to recover item suspected to be Indian Hemp.

”We are taking this war to other areas of the state,” he said.

Daily Post reports that the Police boss noted that the command has achieved a lot in crime fighting, adding that Kaduna state has been relatively calm with crime being better managed.

