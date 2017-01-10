Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big data analysis lets researchers spot societal trends in 150 years of news

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

By analyzing the content of 35 million news articles over 150 years, a team of researchers was able to detect the emergence of new technologies, epidemics, and subtle changes in the social and political environment.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Big data analysis lets researchers spot societal trends in 150 years of news appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.