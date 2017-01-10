Big data analysis lets researchers spot societal trends in 150 years of news

By analyzing the content of 35 million news articles over 150 years, a team of researchers was able to detect the emergence of new technologies, epidemics, and subtle changes in the social and political environment.

The post Big data analysis lets researchers spot societal trends in 150 years of news appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

