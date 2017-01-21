Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big-hearted teacher holds free lessons for slum children under BRIDGE for 7 years – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Big-hearted teacher holds free lessons for slum children under BRIDGE for 7 years
TUKO.CO.KE
Rajesh Sharma, 45, has been holding free lessons under a bridge in New Delhi, India for slum children of the area who otherwise wouldn't be getting an education. He's been teaching for seven years now too, all the while still maintaining his own business.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.