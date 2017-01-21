Big-hearted teacher holds free lessons for slum children under BRIDGE for 7 years – TUKO.CO.KE
TUKO.CO.KE
Big-hearted teacher holds free lessons for slum children under BRIDGE for 7 years
Rajesh Sharma, 45, has been holding free lessons under a bridge in New Delhi, India for slum children of the area who otherwise wouldn't be getting an education. He's been teaching for seven years now too, all the while still maintaining his own business.
