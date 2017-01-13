Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bilateral Trade: Ambode Meets British, German Envoys – The News

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bilateral Trade: Ambode Meets British, German Envoys
The News
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with British High Commissioner, Mr. Paul Arkwright during a courtesy call on the Governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, January 13, 2017. …Insists Plans To Make Lagos Hub Of Commerce, …
Lagos Assembly Confirms Ambodes' Nominees For various Departments, AgenciesLeadership Newspapers
Lagos Assembly confirms 4 Ambode nomineesPremium Times
Ambode: Consolidating good governance in LagosThe Nation Newspaper
The Punch
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.