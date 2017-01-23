Bill Clinton Bust By Hillary Perving The Trump Girls – The Greatest Video To Come Out Of The Inauguration

Say what you want about the Trump family, but there’s no denying that the likes of Ivanka and Melania are rather easy on the eye.

We showed you what Melania wore to the concert last week (HERE), and she also looked very fetching in blue at the inauguration itself.

Whilst reports vary on just who ‘Ol Bill was checking out in the video below, with some saying it was Melania and others saying Ivanka, it does appear that Hillary isn’t all that impressed with the expression on his face.

Here’s the moment he appears to be caught taking a peek:

This tweet taking the piss:

Of course it could all be taken out of context, but given Bill’s history you wouldn’t put it past him.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

