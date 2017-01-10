Bill Gates Really Digs A Certain South African Soap Opera

I can’t think of eTV without hearing the voice-over guy say “Tonight, on E, Wesley Snipes is Demolition Man“.

Of course the channel doesn’t just offer reruns of movies otherwise consigned to the scrapheap, because there are a number of locally produced shows that have grown to be very popular.

Maybe you haven’t heard of Rhythm City, but the soapie certainly made a lasting impression on none other than Bill Gates.

You might remember that he visited these shores last year, and now in a new blog post he has lavished praise on the thought-provoking show:

When I was in South Africa last year for the International AIDS Conference, I caught a fascinating TV show one night. The show is called “Rhythm City,” and it’s the most popular soap opera in South Africa.

The show, which has characters speaking in the four main languages of South Africa (Xhosa, Zulu, English, and Afrikaans), revolves around people trying to break into the music industry. Some of the storylines are a bit out there (it is a soap opera, after all), but when you see the show it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of apartheid. You take a step into the lives of everyday South Africans who are dealing with the relationship and business issues you’d see anywhere in the world. As the continent continues to develop and thrive, I predict we’ll see many other shows like this in other countries.

I dunno about you, but I think it’s quite a feather in the cap of the show’s producers to have someone like Bill blow their trumpet.

Also on the receiving end of some praise were African grandmothers:

Across many different African cultures, grandmothers are powerful authority figures when it comes to a wide variety of health, pregnancy, and child-rearing issues. As a result, NGOs are now enlisting grandmothers as key agents of change for women and girls, especially in rural areas where there are not nearly enough midwives and other health professionals. Grandmothers are helping to guide pregnant women to health facilities and educating them about proper prenatal care. They’re helping to change attitudes about female genital mutilation (FGM). They’re helping to increase newborn vaccination rates. They’re helping women space their pregnancies for health and safety.

You go, gogos and tannies.

I guess the best bit is that Bill and his wife Melinda aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouths are, their charity foundation having an endowment in excess of $40 billion as far back as 2014.

[source:gatesnotes]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

