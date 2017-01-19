Bill to establish National Agency of Albinism passes second reading

A Bill for an Act to establish National Agency of Albinism and Hypo-Pigmentation on Thursday passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Linus Okorie (Ebonyi-PDP) seeks to ensure social and legal protection and to improve welfare of people living with albinism.

Leading the debate on the bill, Okorie said albinos were often stigmatised by the society and abandoned by their families, and were often bullied, making them to avoid school.

He said that in some parts of Africa, albinos were killed and their body parts used for rituals.

He said the agency would be largely funded by international donor agencies, adding that some of such agencies had already indicated interest in the programme.

Okorie said that the lower chamber would be a true representative of the people only when it ensured that the most vulnerable were protected to live their lives to its full potential.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Mr Yussuff Lasun, referred the bill to the Committee on Health Institutions and Services for further legislative actions.

Meanwhile, some albinos have expressed joy over the progress recorded so far in the effort to improve their living standard.

Ms Oluchi Nwoha, a member of the Albino Foundation commended the progress the bill had made at the legislature.

She said in Abuja that the development had gone a long way to show that the Nigerian Government was ready to invest in the lives of albinos.

Nwoha said when the agency would be established, it would provide a lot of opportunities for persons living with albinism and would enable them live quality life.

She urged organisations dealing with people living with albinism and other skin conditions to form a coalition to support the expected agency to function optimally when established.

