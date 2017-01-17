Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bill to protect dead bodies scales second reading at House of Reps

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

house_of_reps_in_session_365648015

A Bill to protect dead bodies and prohibit the desecration of human life passed second reading on Tuesday at the floor of the House of Representatives. The Bill which is titled ‘A Bill for an Act to prohibit the desecration of sanctity of Human Life and Dead Bodies in Nigeria’ (HB. 778), seeks among other […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Bill to protect dead bodies scales second reading at House of Reps

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.