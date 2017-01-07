Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire blogger Linda Ikeji is Nigeria’s most influential woman – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment


Myjoyonline.com

Billionaire blogger Linda Ikeji is Nigeria's most influential woman
Myjoyonline.com
Linda Ikeji is excited and she has every reason to be. The 36-year-old media mogul topped the list of 10 most influential women in Nigeria 2016 for VL Magazine. “Yay! I topped VL magazine's Most Influential Women in Nigeria 2016 list,” she announced on …
