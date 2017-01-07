Billionaire blogger Linda Ikeji is Nigeria’s most influential woman – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Billionaire blogger Linda Ikeji is Nigeria's most influential woman
Myjoyonline.com
Linda Ikeji is excited and she has every reason to be. The 36-year-old media mogul topped the list of 10 most influential women in Nigeria 2016 for VL Magazine. “Yay! I topped VL magazine's Most Influential Women in Nigeria 2016 list,” she announced on …
