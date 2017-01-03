Bimbi Philips made it happen again at OLIC 3, as he played out his hit sound “Lamba”

Bimbi Philips made it happen again at OLIC 3, as he played out his hit sound “Lamba”. His execution at the Olamide Live In Concert YBNLConcertUK2016 that held ninth of October, 2016 at The Apollo was the discussion on the street… Bimbi got it going again at #Olic3 with his astounding dancers. See this energising […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

