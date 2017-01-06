Pages Navigation Menu

Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Abraham Star in Dayo Amusa’s Pathetic

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Actress Dayo Amusa is getting set to release her highly anticipated movie, ‘Pathetic’. The movie stars Wale Ojo, Bimbo Akintola, Dayo Amusa, Funsho Adeolu, Toyin Aimakhu and many others. Pathetic was scripted by Taiwo Okunlola and directed by Ike Nnaebue. Watch the trailer below.

