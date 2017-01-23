Bimbo Thomas, Doris Simeon, Others Rock Beautiful Ankara Styles At Owambe Party
Actress Bimbo Thomas stepped out with a couple of her industry friends to attend a burial ceremony of a relative over the weekend. The mother-of-one was pictured with Ireti Osayemi and Doris Simeon looking glamorous at the burial party held in Ilesha, Osun state. See more photos below.
