Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bimbo Thomas, Doris Simeon, Others Rock Beautiful Ankara Styles At Owambe Party

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Bimbo Thomas stepped out with a couple of her industry friends to attend a burial ceremony of a relative over the weekend. The mother-of-one was pictured with Ireti Osayemi and Doris Simeon looking glamorous at the burial party held in Ilesha, Osun state. See more photos below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bimbo Thomas, Doris Simeon, Others Rock Beautiful Ankara Styles At Owambe Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.