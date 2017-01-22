Bishop Odama awarded honorary doctorate of philosophy

During a graduation ceremony held at Gulu University on Jan.14, Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama was awarded a honorary doctorate of Philosophy for his outstanding role in restoring peace in Northern Uganda.

Speaking at the function, Gulu University Chancellor, Prof Frederick Kayanja, said the award is an appreciation gesture for the role the archbishop played to ensure peace is restored in the early 2000s when northern Uganda was ravaged by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels.

Receiving the award which he said he accepted on behalf of children, mothers and peace makers across the world, Odama said while there’s a huge difference in Gulu now compared to the time he was installed as archbishop in 1999, it doesn’t mean that the struggle for peace has ended because they still have to deal with the challenges that come with the post war era. Several studies have found in areas affected by war like Gulu, they suffer from disorders which have forced some to commit suicide.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Bishop Odama awarded honorary doctorate of philosophy appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

