Bisi Alimi is organizing a Nigerian Women’s March to help end Domestic Violence, Child Marriage & Marital Rape

Gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has revealed his intentions to organize a Nigerian Women’s March with the aim of returning dignity to Nigerian women. According to him, the March will be towards ending domestic violence, child marriage and marital rape. See his post below: “It’s time to demand dignity for #Nigeria women, join the march […]

