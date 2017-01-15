Bitcoin ATM Attacks Lead To Lawsuit Against Four Brothers

It appears Bitcoin ATMs are being targeted by a group of hammer-wielding criminals. To be more precise, both the Detroit and Chicago areas have seen an increasing number of physical attacks against teller machines. It is unclear what the reason for this behavior is, although rumors suggest this may have to do with competing companies … Continue reading Bitcoin ATM Attacks Lead To Lawsuit Against Four Brothers

The post Bitcoin ATM Attacks Lead To Lawsuit Against Four Brothers appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

