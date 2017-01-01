Bitcoin Breaks $1000 as Exchanges Break Volume Records Worldwide – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Bitcoin Breaks $1000 as Exchanges Break Volume Records Worldwide
Bitcoin is making waves globally as it broke through the psychologically important $1,000 barrier on several large exchanges today Sunday, 1 January. It had already broken all-time highs in several currencies as global bitcoin exchanges reported …
Bitcoin Starts 2017 at the $1000
