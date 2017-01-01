Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Breaks $1000 as Exchanges Break Volume Records Worldwide – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bitcoin Breaks $1000 as Exchanges Break Volume Records Worldwide
Nigeria Today
Bitcoin is making waves globally as it broke through the psychologically important $1,000 barrier on several large exchanges today Sunday, 1 January. It had already broken all-time highs in several currencies as global bitcoin exchanges reported …
Bitcoin Starts 2017 at the $1000CryptoCoinsNews

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.